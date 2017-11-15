Thanksgiving Programming 2017

Celebrate Thanksgiving with special programming from WKSU on Nov. 23.

5AM-9AM ~ Morning Edition

9AM-10AM ~ The Takeaway

10AM-12PM ~ Best of the Best Third Coast Audio Special 2017

12PM-2PM ~ Turkey Confidential - live with Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam

2PM-3PM ~ Milk Street Radio

3PM-4PM ~ Giving Thanks

4PM-6PM ~ All Things Considered

6PM-6:30PM ~ Marketplace

6:30PM-7PM ~ All Things Considered

7PM-8PM ~ 1A

8PM-9PM ~ Akron Roundtable - Melissa Merryweather, director, Green Consult-Asia, “Keeping Sustainability Real: A Vietnam Story”