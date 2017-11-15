Thanksgiving Programming 2017

Celebrate Thanksgiving with special programming from WKSU on Nov. 23.

5AM-9AM   ~   Morning Edition

9AM-10AM   ~   The Takeaway

10AM-12PM   ~   Best of the Best Third Coast Audio Special 2017

12PM-2PM   ~   Turkey Confidential - live with Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam

2PM-3PM   ~   Milk Street Radio

3PM-4PM   ~   Giving Thanks

4PM-6PM   ~   All Things Considered

6PM-6:30PM   ~   Marketplace

6:30PM-7PM   ~   All Things Considered

7PM-8PM   ~   1A

8PM-9PM   ~   Akron Roundtable  - Melissa Merryweather, director, Green Consult-Asia, “Keeping Sustainability Real:  A Vietnam Story”

