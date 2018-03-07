A Third Member of Youngstown's School Oversight Commission Quits

A third member of the board overseeing Youngstown’s schools has resigned. The district’s CEO is also considering taking a new job out-of-state.

Barbara Brothers announced her immediate resignation from the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission Wednesday, less than a week after two of her colleagues did the same. Chair Brian Benyo and Vice Chair Jennifer Roller stepped down from the board Friday. The distress commission was appointed to help oversee the turnaround of the academically troubled school district.

In June of 2016, that board hired current Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip, who announced Tuesday he may also be leaving the district. Mohip is one of two finalists to lead Boulder Valley School District, in Boulder, Colo.

While Mohip has not tendered his resignation, he says he began looking for a new job after his Youngstown home was vandalized for a third time in November.

Replacement board members will be appointed by Ohio Superintendent Paolo DeMaria and Mayor Tito Brown. Should Mohip resign, his replacement will be determined by the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission.