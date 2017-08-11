Thirsty Dog Special Beer to Christen Akron's Boring Machine "Rosie"

  • photo of Rosie Digs Akron beer label
    The beer will also be available in limited quantities at Acme stores and the brewery.
    THIRSTY DOG

A local brewing company has created a commemorative beer to christen the tunnel boring machine being used on Akron's billion dollar sewer project.

The Thirsty Dog beer is called “Rosie Digs Akron", named after the machine.

Co-owner John Najeway says his company was chosen due to its prominence in the city.


“We’re 20 years old this year. We do a lot of stuff as a craft brewery for our community and in the community. So we’re tied in pretty well with events and helping people fundraise and build awareness, and obviously it helps us build awareness of our brand and our beers."

The beer will be used to christen the machine Monday. After the ceremony, limited supplies will be available at Acme stores and the brewery.

The U.S. EPA ordered Akron to prevent stormwater overflow reaching the Cuyahoga River. Those efforts include the massive underground wastewater storage tunnel being drilled by Rosie.

