Three Governors in the Region Extend a Pact to Work Together to Develop the Shale Industry

By 2 hours ago
  • Processing plant built near Scio continues to expand
    Fractionator under construction at Scio in 2013
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Govs. John Kasich of Ohio, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, and Jim Justice of West Virginia have renewed the Tri-State Shale Coalition Agreement for four more years. 

The agreement was first reached in 2015. It commits the states to working together on development of the region’s shale resources. That includes presenting a unified front for attracting investment in what is now marketed as “The Shale Crescent.”

Mike Chadsey, director of public Relations for the Ohio Oil & Gas Association, says the collaboration gives the region an identity.
Credit OHIO OIL AND GAS ASSOIATION
Map depicting the Shale Crescent
Credit Shale Crescent USA economic development initiative

Mike Chadsey of the Ohio Oil & Gas Association says his group was glad to hear of the renewal.

“I would classify it as an encouraging step, in that the three states are going to keep talking, going to keep exchanging information and going to keep making sales pitches to folks. If you’re going to locate your facility, look at Shale Crescent USA.”

Shale Crescent projects already in the works include multi-billion dollar cracker plants for Beaver County, Pa.,  and possibly Belmont County, Ohio. 

Mike Chadsey says pushing an identity is important for the region.

“When I say Gulf Coast or Silicone Valley, you know what I’m talking about.  So there is an effort that has been under way for several years now to label Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia ‘The Shale Crescent.’  And that’s because we have the third largest natural gas supply in the industrialized world.”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich released a statement on the renewal of the agreement saying it will help “attract new businesses, strengthen workforce development program, spur investments in expanding infrastructure, and boost the delivery of natural gas and natural gas liquids."

Tags: 
utica shale
Cracker plant
Shale Cresent
Appalachian Regional Commission
Pipelins and property owners

Related Content

The Investigation of a Gas Well Explosion in Belmont County Continues

By Mar 20, 2018
Helicopter view of the Belmont County well explosion for
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section

Just over a month ago, an explosion at a Utica shale drilling site in Southeast Ohio's Belmont County forced evacuation of nearby homes. It took nearly three weeks to cap the well. Investigators are now sorting out what happened, and how to keep it from happening somewhere else.

Eastern Ohio has 2,317 shale wells, and 495 more permitted for drilling. 

Ohio's Shale-Drilling Shows Signs of a Re-Boom Though Not to Everyone's Delight

By Oct 24, 2017
Drillling rig in northeast Ohio
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Ohio’s oil and gas drilling boom started in 2010, peaked in 2013 and has been fading since then.  Now there are signs it may be picking up again. 

Larry Hecht runs Pier-48 on the Ohio River.  It’s an intermodal terminal for loading and off-loading barges.

At the height of the shale boom it got 25 bulk shipments of drilling supplies like barite a month. Then came the bust, and that traffic stopped.

Analysts, Investors and Local Landowners Look for Signs of a Revival of the Shale Boom

By Aug 1, 2017
work on drilling pad
Tim Rudell / Drillling Pad Construction

Speculation is continuing among analysts and in trade publications that eastern Ohio’s Utica Shale play may be firing up again.  July numbers for things like drilling rig count and infrastructure investment are expected to be up again. 