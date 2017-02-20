A Ticket Pre-sale For Gordon Lightfoot

Folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot comes to the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, but WKSU listeners can purchase a day early. Go to THIS LINK and use the code WKSU on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to buy your tickets.

A true legend of the singer/songwriter era, Grammy Award-winner Gordon Lightfoot is best known for personal songs, like "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown," and the epic "The Wreck of the Edmond Fitzgerald." The Canadian artist has appeared as a television host and actor and his songs have been recorded by generations of musicians. In 1966 (in honor of Canada's Centennial), Lightfoot was commissioned by the CBC to write a song and the result was the “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” which recounts the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway across Canada in the 1880s.