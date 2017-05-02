Ticket Presale for Smokey Robinson at the Rocksino

Tickets to see R&B legend Smokey Robinson at the Hard Rock Rocksino go on sale this week. Use the code WKSU to purchase presale tickets on Thursday, May 4, from 10 AM to 10 PM. Robinson will appear at the Rocksino at Northfield Park on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 PM (it is a 21 and over show). Use this link to purchase tickets: http://bit.ly/SmokeyRobinsonRocksino

Singer, songwriter, record producer, Grammy Award-winner and former record executive, Smokey Robinson was the founder and front man of the Motown vocal group the Miracles, for which he also served as the group's chief songwriter and producer. Robinson led the group from its 1955 origins as the Five Chimes until 1972 when he announced a retirement from the group.

However, Robinson returned to the music industry as a solo artist the following year. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. Robinson was awarded the 2016 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for his lifetime contributions to popular music.