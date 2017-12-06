Time Is Running Out for Ohio's Children's Health Program

CHIP, a program that covers children's health insurance, is in danger of losing funding in Ohio.
Credit Valeri Potapova/Shutterstock / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Time is running out for Congress to approve more funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. That program is operated by states, and Ohio has a plan for the program known as CHIP in case Congress doesn’t act.

Unless the U.S. Senate and House pass a new measure, Ohio is on track to run out of federal funding for CHIP by the end of the year.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says CHIP is a well-liked program and failing to keep funding it is essentially like cutting Medicaid for kids.

“Why in the world would Congress, any member of Congress, put tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy above health care for children is just baffling,” said Hamler-Fugitt.

Democrats have criticized the latest GOP proposal to save CHIP, claiming it takes too much money out of Medicare and the Affordable Care Act to offset costs.

Because CHIP-eligible children are covered through Medicaid in Ohio, the state says the program will continue, although with federal reimbursement through the lower Medicaid match rate instead of the much higher match rate of CHIP.

CHIP
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Children's Health Insurance Program
Lisa Hamler-Fugitt
Medicaid

Regardless of What Happens at the Federal Level, Ohio Residents Fear Loss of Medicaid Expansion

By Sep 27, 2017
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

There are renewed fears that state lawmakers will freeze Medicaid expansion in Ohio now that latest attempt to overhaul the federal health care law has folded.

The last time the House considered holding a vote to freeze Medicaid expansion through a veto override, Republican leaders said they would wait to see what kind of changes Congress might make on federal health care.

Faye Childs of Columbus who’s battling a rare form of cancer, is concerned that the issue is back on the table in the Statehouse and could threaten her coverage.

Kasich's Bipartisan Health Care Reform Gathers More Support

By Sep 3, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A new bipartisan health-care reform proposal meant to stabilize the Affordable Care Act urges President Trump and Congressional leaders to take immediate action. The plan put forth by Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Colorado’s Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, is drawing praise from some other governors, too. 

The plan calls for continued federal cost-sharing subsidies to insurance companies so they can continue to reduce deductibles and co-pays for low-income people.