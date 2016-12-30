Tips to Stay Ahead of Ohio Holiday Traffic This New Year's

    ODOT's new free phone app OHGO will allow drivers to see real time traffic speeds, traffic alerts and construction information.
Ohio AAA estimates 4.2 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes during this holiday season. 

The Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic volume increases an average of 33 percent over the New Year holiday. The agency reports the state has invested $2 billion dollars in roads and travel improvements.

More than 1,000 construction projects are currently in progress.

Motorists who want information on all of those projects can download a free phone app, OHGO. It gives drivers real time traffic speeds, construction zone information and traffic alerts.

The department advises motorists to watch their speed and wear their seat belts. There have been more than 1,100 traffic deaths in Ohio so far this year and in almost a third of those cases, the deaths involved people who weren’t wearing their seat belts.

