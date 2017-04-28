Tobacco Taxes Get Scrapped in Ohio House Budget

By 21 minutes ago
  • photo of burning cigarette in hand
    The Ohio House is pushing back on Gov. Kasich's proposed taxes on tobacco products.
    PHONRAT / SHUTTERSTOCK

The proposed budget coming out of the Ohio House doesn't include a 65-cents-per-pack tobacco tax proposed by Gov. John Kasich. The budget also omits plans for a uniform tax across all tobacco products. 

House Finance Chair Ryan Smith says one reason the taxes were scrapped is the fear that more Ohioans would go to Kentucky, Indiana or West Virginia, bordering states where cigarettes already cost less. But that doesn’t sit well with Jeff Stephens with the American Cancer Society’s Action Network.

“Seven thousand plus people are dying of cancer related tobacco use every year, $20,000 when you add in heart disease, lung disease etcetera. They’re just not keeling over right away of overdoses.”

Stephens says each Ohio household pays $1000 a year to treat people who develop cancer related diseases. To make matters worse, Stephens says the funding for tobacco cessation was also cut by 75 percent in the House version of the budget.

Tags: 
Ohio budget
tobacco tax

Related Content

Ohio House Budget Version Scraps Kasich Tax Proposals and Adds More Opioid Spending

By & Apr 25, 2017
photo of Ryan Smith
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

House Republicans have offered their own budget plan after seeing tax revenues come up short month after month. The changes include taking out nearly all of Gov. John Kasich’s tax reform proposals.

In his last two budgets Gov. John Kasich has proposed a plan that makes reductions to the income tax, saying he wants to shift the state away from relying on income taxes.

Kasich Goes on Book Tour in Advance of House Budget Release

By Apr 24, 2017
photo of Gov John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich begins his book tour this week, just as the House version of his budget is being released. And while his fellow Republicans are expected to make big changes in that budget, Kasich is talking about unity.

Kasich said his book, “Two Paths” is about how the country got to the divided place it’s in, and how to get out of it. And he notes the expectation that it’s the start of his next presidential campaign.