Top Executive Resigns as Diebold/Nixdorf Faces a $140 Million Loss

By 5 minutes ago
  • Diebold HQ
    Diebold World Headquarters, Green, OH
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

Diebold/Nixdorf’s CEO resigned Wednesday.  The moves comes as the company is  expecting a loss of up to $140 million this year.

Andreas (Andy) Mattes in 2013 as he accepted the position of President and CEO of Diebold
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

In a prepared statement, the Diebold/Nixdorf board  credited CEO Andy Mattes with transforming the company’s strategy.  It complimented him on the merger he engineered with former competitor Windcor/Nixdorf to create the world’s largest ATM company.

But, it asked for his resignation.

Spokesman Mike Jacobson says it came down to the financial performance.  

Jacobson says the search for a new lead executive is underway.

“A question that I think a lot of people might ask is: What’s the time line for identifying a permanent CEO replacement? And from our perspective, the most important factor is the find the right leader, with appropriate mix of experience. And we’ve employed an executive search firm, Heidrick-Struggles, with a lot of experience in this space.”

Mattes joined Green-based Diebold in 2013.

Tags: 
Diebold
Diebold Nixdorf
Andy Mattes
Diebold Nixdorf merger
Executive change at Diebold

Related Content

Diebold Links a $30 Million Loss to a Complicated Merger

By Jul 19, 2017
DIEBOLD HQ
GOOGLE MAPS

A year ago, northeast Ohio’s Diebold took over Germany’s Wincor Nixdorf. It created the world’s second largest ATM/banking technologies maker.  The new company has lost money since then, including $30 million last quarter.

Diebold-Nixdorf CEO Andy Mattes say the merger process itself was a factor. Legal expenses, regulatory delays and reconciling operations cost more than expected.