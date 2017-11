Top Stories: Charles Manson Dies; Kenya's Supreme Court Upholds Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Charles Manson, Cult Leader Of Brutal 1969 Murders, Dies.

-- Kenya's Supreme Court Affirms Re-Election Of Uhuru Kenyatta.

-- Future Of Germany's Merkel In Doubt As Coalition Talks Collapse.

-- Bad Weather Hampers Search For Missing Argentine Submarine.

-- Jeffrey Tambor May Be Leaving 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations.

And here are more early headlines:

Nebraska Decides On Segment Of Keystone XL Pipeline Today. (Bloomberg)

Zimbabwe's Leader Hasn't Stepped Down, Faces Removal. (BBC)

U.S. Border Agent Killed In Texas. (Washington Post)

Winners From The American Music Awards. (Billboard)

First Lady To Accept White House Christmas Tree Early. (AP)