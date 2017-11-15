Top Stories: Zimbabwe's Apparent Coup; Is Washington's Swamp Draining?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Drain The Swamp'? Hardly. Washington Appears More Stuck In The Muck Than Ever.

-- Zimbabwe's Army Seizes Control, Mugabe Apparently Sidelined.

-- Australians Vote 'Yes' On Gay Marriage.

And here are more early headlines:

California School Lockdown Protected Kids From Shooter. (Sacramento Bee)

Need For Aid Is Desperate In Quake-Stricken Iran. (AP)

Trial Underway For Anti-Federal Government Rancher. (Los Angeles Times)

Dozens Of Mexico Schools Briefly Close Over Gang Threats. (AP)

New Delhi Still Choking On Smog. (CNN)

Alaska Air Is Dropping Its New Flights To Cuba. (Seattle Times)

Russia Readies Response As U.S. Declares Russian Channel Foreign Agent. (Washington Post)

Baseball's Managers Of The Year: Louvullo And Molitor. (ESPN)

