Tourism is Paying Off for Ohio

By 15 minutes ago

Governor Kasich at Wednesday's Tourism Day event
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An estimated $43 billion was spent last year on tourism in Ohio. And the state’s tourism department is hoping to increase that number even higher this year.

Gov. John Kasich says big national events held in the Buckeye State have led many families to think of Ohio as a vacation destination.

“After the convention and people saw Cleveland and they saw it in a much different way, they say to their spouse, ‘ Well honey, we are going to go on vacation. Should we go to Maui in Hawaii or should we go to Cleveland?’ and Cleveland is starting to work out.”

Kasich made his comments at Ohio Tourism Day at the Statehouse where attractions from around the state gathered to tout their events. 

Tags: 
tourism
TourismOhio
Ohio Tourism Day
John Kasich

Related Content

Northeast Ohio is Seeing a Rise in Visitors

By Kevin Niedermier Sep 30, 2016
Cleveland Convention Center
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The last few years have been good for the tourism and convention business in Northeast Ohio. Visitor and convention bureaus in Cleveland and Akron both report significant growth in 2015. 

Destination Cleveland says a record 17.6 million business and leisure travelers came to Cuyahoga County last year. That’s a nearly 4 percent increase over the year before and translates into an economic impact of more than $8 billion.

Ohio's New Tourism Campaign Focuses on Ohioans and Their Neighbors

By Mar 23, 2016
TourismOhio logo
TOURISMOHIO

 There’s a new multi-million dollar marketing campaign meant to increase tourism in the Buckeye State. 

“Find It Here."

That’s the new campaign slogan TourismOhio will be using to try to convince people to visit the state’s parks and lakes, historic monuments, landmarks and cities. Marie Cusick, chief of TourismOhio, says money from the state’s sales tax is being used to develop and market the state to Ohioans and to people in neighboring states.