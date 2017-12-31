Transportation Department Prepares for More Ice and Snow

By 6 hours ago

Wray touts the plows used on snowy roads, saying they get roads back to average operational speed two hours after a storm "98% of the time."
Credit Ohio Department of Transportation

Ohio’s Department of Transportation is bracing for another round of snow and ice. ODOT Director Jerry Wray says the agency has a new system that tracks its more than 1,600 plow trucks in real time, to clear roads as soon as possible.


“We will have every mile of priority roads back to their average operating speed within two hours of the time the storm stops. And around the state for the last several years, we’ve done that 98 percent of the time.”

The last two winters have been mild, which has brought ODOT’s spending on salt near or below the 10-year average of nearly $77 million annually. 

Tags: 
Ohio Department of Transportation
snow
Snow plows
Jerry Wray

Related Content

ODOT Tells Canton Residents HOF Exit Work Won't Disrupt Their Properties

By Jul 7, 2017
ODOT Meetng on HOF Interchange
Tim Rudell / WKSU

No homes, places of business or local tax dollars will be involved in improving the I-77/U.S. 62 interchange near the expanding Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

At a public meeting last night, the Ohio Department of Transportation said the plan involves only an addition of lanes to some already in place. So, there will be no new property acquisition., according to project finance planner Steve Rebillot.

Tips to Stay Ahead of Ohio Holiday Traffic This New Year's

By Dec 30, 2016
photo of highway
SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio AAA estimates 4.2 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from their homes during this holiday season. 