Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to Pitch the GOP Tax Plan in Columbus

By Adora Namigadde 30 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will make a case for the GOP's tax plan at a conference in Columbus.
Credit WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The White House is sending Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to Columbus, where he’ll make a case for the GOP tax plan.  

Steve Mnuchin will speak at the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants' annual luncheon at the Athletic Club of Columbus.

Mnuchin will discuss the tax reform bill's impact on the country's economy. National Retail Federation President Matthew Shay will moderate the conversation.

Ohio's two senators, Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown, are on the committee that will hear the tax reform plan later this week. They both say they want to look at how tax credits on businesses will be handled.

Senate Republicans are scheduled to unveil their version of tax reform Thursday afternoon.

