Trickle Down or Middle Out? Ohio's U.S. Senators Divide On The Tax Package

Republican House and Senate negotiators – including Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman – have agreed on a compromise tax package will likely come up for a series of votes next week. Details are scarce but, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator continues to lambaste the foundation of the deal.

Brown pushes a different version

Sherrod Brown says he and his Republican counterpart, Rob Portman, have worked together on issues ranging from opioids to trade, but the tax package represents a philosophical divide. Portman sees tax cuts for corporations and investors as a way to stimulate the economy for everyone. Brown sees it as the latest incarnation of failed trickle-down economics.

“If you say you’re going to cut taxes on the middle class then pass a bill that cuts taxes on the middle class. That puts money in people’s pockets, they buy things, it creates demand.”

Portman, who has been a deficit hawk, maintains the tax package will boost wages and decrease the federal deficit because it will generate more revenue.