Trumbull Residents Air Concerns with Hunting-Ranch Owner

A private hunting reserve that opened last fall in Trumbull County’s Vienna Township is still raising questions from nearby residents. 

The old Candywood Golf Course is now Candywood Whitetale Ranch, a fenced range for stalking captive animals for a fee.

Some people who live nearby met this week with local officials and an owner of the ranch to voice concerns. County Commissioner Frank Fuda says only one concern was a non-starter.

“It’s a preserve that’s going to be there.  You can’t tell them they can’t be there because they follow all the rules of the state.”

Fuda says there was a productive exchange with the co-owner on safety.

“What they explained was, there’s a guide that goes with every hunter that goes through the place. And that guide will only let them shoot in a certain direction — away from the roads.”

Fuda expects more meetings to be organized this year.

