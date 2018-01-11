Trump is Allowing States to Add a Work Requirement for Medicaid. What Could it Mean for Ohio?

By 7 hours ago

Wagner says there are many reasons why Medicaid recipients would be unemployed, but be unmotivated is not on top of the list.
Credit ANDY CHOW / UNITED HEALTH CARE ACTION NETWORK

The Trump administration is clearing the way for states to attach work requirements for peole on Medicaid. The announcement has sparked outrage among health-care advocates and could mean some changes for the Ohio's program.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released new guidelines that allow states to require a Medicaid recipient to work in order to get their health-care coverage.

Steve Wagner with the Universal Health Care Action Network says there are many reasons why Medicaid beneficiaries may be unemployed, but being unmotivated is not at the top of the list.

"This is creating an impediment to people who might’ve lost their job and in fact need help getting work, not an extra requirement that keeps them from getting the needed medical care that keeps them healthy,” he said.

The state’s Medicaid department is already in the process of applying for a waiver to add work requirements, which was part of the budget passed last year. The office plans to take a close look at how s waiver could align with the new federal guidelines.

Tags: 
Medicaid
work requirements
Universal Health Care Action Network
President Donald Trump

Related Content

Time Is Running Out for Ohio's Children's Health Program

By Dec 6, 2017
Photo of health insurance
Valeri Potapova/Shutterstock / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Time is running out for Congress to approve more funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program. That program is operated by states, and Ohio has a plan for the program known as CHIP in case Congress doesn’t act.

Unless the U.S. Senate and House pass a new measure, Ohio is on track to run out of federal funding for CHIP by the end of the year.

Ohio Could Implement Controversial Medicaid Provision

By Nov 9, 2017
photo of Sherrod Brown
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open the door for Ohio to implement a controversial measure.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a White House agency, says it’ll likely approve waivers requested by states, specifically ones that require an enrollee to get a job in order to be eligible for Medicaid. The legislature approved a provision requiring Ohio to apply for that waiver.

Medicaid Approved for Millions in State Funding

By Oct 30, 2017
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the first time since lawmakers required it in the budget, Gov. John Kasich’s administration made a trip to the Ohio Statehouse to ask a panel of legislators to release hundreds of millions of dollars to fund Medicaid

Medicare-Medicaid Administrator Says States Need More Flexibility, But Clinic's Cosgrove Sees Risks

By Marlene Harris-Taylor Oct 24, 2017
Photo of Seema Verma and Toby Cosgrove
Marlene Harris-Taylor

The head of the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says the Trump administration wants to move more health insurance decisions from Washington to the state level. 

 

Nearly 50 percent of people in the U.S. are covered by either Medicare or Medicaid. And the amount of money doctors and hospitals receive for treating those patients is dictated by the federal agency

 