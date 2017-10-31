Trump Cuts End Halfway Services for Federal Prisoners at Oriana, 15 Other Programs

The Oriana House in Akron stopped halfway-house services to three-dozen federal inmates Tuesday after the Federal Bureau of Prisons ended its contract.

The Justice Department quietly ended contracts with 16 small-scale halfway houses across the nation as a way to save money.

Bernard Rochford, an Oriana House vice president, says the agency will manage the cuts, but the prisoners -- not so well.

Bernard Rochford

The cuts will also impact would-be inmates, who won't get much-needed psychological and social services.

Rochford says the agency is trying to get the Justice Department to reconsider the decision.