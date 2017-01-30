Trump Refugee Ban Elicits Responses from Ohio's Higher Ed Community

By Jan 30, 2017
  • photo of University of Akron's polymer center
    The University of Akron's international faculty were in the U.S. at the time of the executive order, according to university president Wilson.
    WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The University of Akron is responding to President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from all countries, and all residents from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

University President Matthew Wilson says about 85 students enrolled at the university come from the seven countries listed in the executive order. According to Wilson, two Iranian graduate students at the university had their student visa applications suspended last week.

“Those students have already been vetted by the United States government, they’ve been vetted by the university itself, and they’ve been studying here as well," Wilson said.

The university will hold an open forum on Trump’s executive order on Friday, which will be led by Wilson and Elizabeth Knowles, the head of the school’s Immigration and Human Rights Law Clinic.

In a statement, Kent State University President Beverly Warren also expressed concern and support for the university’s “diverse, global family." Kent also plans to set up a support session later this week. Meanwhile, it is advising foreign students to reconsider plans to travel outside the U.S. for now.

Tags: 
Matthew Wilson
Kent State University
Donal Trump
Immigration order
University of Akron

Related Content

Trump's Executive Order Brings Confusion and Frustration

By Tony Ganzer Jan 30, 2017
photo of Bassel Albahra
TONY GANZER / WCPN/IDEASTREAM

There is still a lot of confusion around President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven largely Muslim countries--and all refugees--from entering the U.S. For Ohio Public Radio, WCPN’s Tony Ganzer reports on how the order is playing out in Ohio.

After the President signed the order Friday, there was news that a Syrian family had been scheduled to leave a refugee camp in Turkey on Monday, to arrive in Cleveland Tuesday.

Cleveland Immigration Lawyer Says Trump Tricked People into Self-Deportation, Order is 'Horrifying'

By Jan 30, 2017
David Leopold
David Leopold

Cleveland immigration lawyer David Leopold was among the scores of attorneys trying over the weekend to overturn or at least outrun President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigrants and refugees. The order bans all refugees for 120 days – and those from Syria indefinitely. It also blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for the next three months.

Sanctuary Cities in Ohio May Lose Federal Funds

By Jan 26, 2017
Historic Oberlin College Building
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities.

A Look Back On Trump's Executive Orders This Week

By Jan 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Examining The Legal Issues At Stake As Groups Fight Trump's Executive Order

By Jan 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST: