Trump's 2019 Budget Would Slash Great Lakes Funding

President Trump’s 2019 budget outline proposes drastic cuts to Great Lakes funding again. But the region's political forces are vowing to fight back.

The Trump budget would cut Great Lakes funding by 90 percent -- to just $30 million. The money is used for projects like cleaning up pollution, protecting wildlife and rebuilding wetlands.

Last year, Trump zeroed out Great Lakes restoration funding in his proposed budget -- but Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together to restore the money. Trump's new spending plan also calls for slashing spending for the EPA by about a third.

Other programs remain almost fully funded, including those devoted to cleaning up Superfund sites and surface water protection.

Some officials, including Republican Sen. Rob Portman, have already announced opposition to the spending plan. And the National Wildlife Federation calls Trump’s proposal a non-starter.

