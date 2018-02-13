Trump's 2019 Budget Would Slash Great Lakes Funding

By Elizabeth Miller 11 hours ago

Credit ALLIANCE FOR THE GREAT LAKES

President Trump’s 2019 budget outline proposes drastic cuts to Great Lakes funding again. But the region's political forces are vowing to fight back.

The Trump budget would cut Great Lakes funding by 90 percent -- to just $30 million.  The money is used for projects like cleaning up pollution, protecting wildlife and rebuilding wetlands.

Last year, Trump zeroed out Great Lakes restoration funding in his proposed budget -- but Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together to restore the money. Trump's new spending plan also calls for slashing spending for the EPA by about a third.

Other programs remain almost fully funded, including those devoted to cleaning up Superfund sites and surface water protection.

Some officials, including Republican Sen. Rob Portman, have already announced opposition to the spending plan.  And the National Wildlife Federation calls Trump’s proposal a non-starter.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo, and WXXI Rochester.

Related Content

Ohio Joins Effort to Keep Invasive Species out of the Great Lakes

By Feb 5, 2018

Ohio has partnered with two other states and the province of Ontario to develop a plan to block species of Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing new barriers in the Chicago waterway, which connects to the lakes that include a lock and dam.

Facing Challenges and Cuts, Great Lakes Conservation Efforts Uncertain in 2018

By Elizabeth Miller Dec 30, 2017
Satellite image of the Great Lakes
USGS

In 2017, President Trump proposed cutting $300 million for Great Lakes projects. That money stayed in the federal budget, but as a new year begins, environmental advocates have lots of concerns – including cuts to the EPA. 

Groups throughout the region plan to take the fate of the Great Lakes into their own hands in 2018. That means working with communities on climate change and collaborating to clean up polluted waters.

Great Lakes Faced Environmental and Financial Threats in 2017

By Elizabeth Miller Dec 29, 2017
photo of algae bloom in Maumee Bay State Park
ELIZABETH MILLER / GREAT LAKES TODAY

This year included a few threats to Great Lakes health -- an above average algae bloom and an Asian carp sighting. But a financial threat also loomed over the lakes this year.

The year kicked off with a lot of uncertainty; with a new president, it was unclear whether funding dedicated to the Great Lakes would continue. And by May, the Trump administration made its message clear by zeroing out the $300 million used to clean up pollution, restore wetlands and other projects.  His budget also would have cut funds for research and conservation in other agencies.