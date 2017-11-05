Two Akron Sites, One in Canton Are Among First Approved for Marijuana Cultivation

By 1 hour ago

This building near the corner of Rt. 261 and Home Avenue in Akron is to be the home of marijuana cultivation for Fire Rock Ltd., a Massillon-based company that also got approval from the state for locations in Canton and Columbus. The other Akron location is just south of Firestone Stadium, and is an empty lot.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Two of Ohio’s newly licensed medical marijuana cultivators plan to open facilities in Akron, and several more could be coming to Northeast Ohio as well.

The state has granted its first 11 licenses for small growers, who can cultivate up to 3,000 square feet. One of the facilities will be in North Hill, run by a Massillon company that also received approval for locations in Canton and Columbus. Another Akron site will be a few blocks south of Firestone Stadium, run by attorney Geoff Korff. He says he became interested in applying for a license after working with medical marijuana advocates on ballot initiatives in the past.

“While a lot of cities in Ohio were passing moratoriums and finding ways to not let these facilities come into their cities, Akron said, ‘We want to work with these groups.’ And they made it possible to locate our facility there and they’ve been supportive ever since.”

Korff says he’s budgeted about $1 million to turn the empty lot into a wholesaling facility, which means the plants will grow indoors and not be sold directly to the public.

“We certainly don’t want to just drop this in the middle of everybody and have no one know what we’re doing. So we intend to engage and, to some extent, we’ve already begun that process of trying to talk to the folks that live in that area and other surrounding businesses that we’re not engaging in this nebulous market. We’re very serious about what we’re doing.”

One additional small cultivator could be announced in the future. And later this month, state officials will announce up to a dozen larger growers, who can operate facilities as big as 25,000 square feet.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Ohio medical marijuana
Geoff Korff
Fire Rock Ltd.

Related Content

One Ohio Public College Volunteers to be a Medical Marijuana Testing Site

By Sep 6, 2017
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program logo
OHIO MEDICAL MARIJUANA CONTROL PROGRAM

It appears the state’s new medical marijuana program has cleared a hurdle. A public college has stepped forward to serve as the state’s medical marijuana testing laboratory. 

The medical marijuana law requires an Ohio public college or university to test cannabis for potency and quality before it goes to dispensaries for sale.

Decisions on Medical Marijuana Growing Licenses Won't Be Released Until November

By Aug 12, 2017
Marijuana leaf
Statehouse News Bureau

  

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Investors had hoped to find out by September whether they would be awarded one of the 24 cultivator’s licenses.The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Justin Hunt says based on the volume, the decisions on the licenses won’t come until November. But he says the September date was never promised.

Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program Can't Find Lab Testers

By Aug 10, 2017
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program logo
OHIO MEDICAL MARIJUANA CONTROL PROGRAM

The state’s new medical marijuana program is supposed to begin a little more than a year from now. But there are still lots of questions, such as who will grow the plants, what conditions they’ll be grown under, and who will do lab testing on the cannabis before patients get access to it.

The state’s new medical marijuana program calls for a public university to test the plants. But, so far, none has stepped forward, although at least one private company says it will work with an unnamed public university to do the testing.  