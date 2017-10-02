Two Meteor Showers Are to Appear in Northeast Ohio This Month

Northeast Ohio residents will have two chances this month to check out a fairly active display in the nighttime sky.

The Draconid meteor shower will peak on the evening of the 7th or 8th, while the Orionid shower will show up before dawn on Oct. 21st.

Chris Mentrek works with the Geauga Park District, which runs a local dark park, Observatory Park, where you can look at the night sky with little light pollution.

The October showers

“The summer ones get a lot of attention, because it’s nice and warm, kids are out of school so it’s a little easier to stay up and watch meteors. But I like the ones in the fall, because it gets dark earlier, so you get more darkness and you get more hours to watch meteors.”

While the district has not planned any special events around the showers, Mentrek says the park will be open at those times. He says the shower this weekend might be hard to see because of a full moon.