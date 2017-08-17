Two Northeast Ohio CEOs Sat on Trump's Now Dissolved Economic Advisory Panels

By Annie Wu 1 minute ago

Trump announced he will disband the groups Wednesday.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Two local industry leaders were among those sitting on President Trump's economic advisory panels, which were abruptly dissolved Wednesday.  Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove and Timken Company CEO Richard Kyle were among the members.

Kyle served on the President’s Manufacturing Council and Cosgrove on the Strategic and Policy Forum. 

The president Tweeted Wednesday he’s disbanding both groups. But the Forum CEOs had agreed to disband during a conference call earlier in the day.

Members of both panels had been under public pressure to resign following President Trump’s statements blaming “many sides” for the violence in Charlottesville this past weekend.

A joint statement from the CEOs who sat on the President’s Strategic Forum said the debate over participation in the group had become “a distraction” from the economic policy initiatives they were tasked to address.  According to the statement, “the President and we are disbanding the Forum.” 

The statement also said racism and violence have “no place” in America – a reference to the white nationalist march that led to a counter-protester being killed. Neither Cosgrove nor Kyle issued individual statements.

Tags: 
Cleveland Clinic
Timken Company
Toby Cosgrove
Richard Kyle
Presidential economic advisory panels

Related Content

Cosgrove Will Step Down as Head of the Cleveland Clinic

By Kevin Niedermier May 1, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Cleveland Clinic president and CEO Toby Cosgrove announced today that he is stepping down. After almost 13 years as head of one of the world’s largest health care institutions, Dr. Cosgrove says he will begin transitioning out of the position but is expected to continue in an advisory role. Cleveland Clinic officials plan to pick a successor before the end of the year.