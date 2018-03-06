Two Tomorrows Says Equal Access is Key to Northeast Ohio's Economic Revival

  • Driver industries in 2017 included healthcare, chemical, metals andautomotive.
    The report included information industries that drove the economy in Northeast Ohio in 2017
The Fund for Our Economic Future has released a study assessing Northeast Ohio’s economy. The Two Tomorrows report envisions two futures.

It finds that Northeast Ohio may struggle as long as it deals with issues of poverty, economic polarization and systemic racial exclusion and inequality.

Bethia Burke, the director of strategy and resource allocation for the fund, says cooperation may be the key to solving those problems. 

“We know that we’re not yet achieving success, that we need more growth and that we need the ability for people to access that growth. At the Fund, we feel that in order to get there, we really need to reflect on where to put energy in these strategies of creation, preparation and access, and how to work together more effectively to make it happen.”

The Fund for Our Economic Future is a philanthropic coalition which promotes equal access to economic opportunity and growth.

To view the report, visit http://www.the2tomorrows.org/

