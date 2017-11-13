UH is Opening a Food Pharmacy in Fairfax

By 44 minutes ago

The pharmacy will start at Otis Moss Jr. Health Center next year.
Credit UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS

University Hospitals in Cleveland is hoping to help residents in the Fairfax neighborhood with a new kind of prescription:  healthy food. The system will open a food pharmacy there next year.

Residents of Fairfax, which county officials declared a food desert, disproportionally suffer from health issues like hypertension, strokes and obesity.

University Hospitals’ Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew cites success of a similar program to combat diabetes in a Pennsylvania community.

“How do we help our patients who are living in food pharmacies with this whole issue of giving them the opportunity to have the right food?  To have some training in nutrition.  And even a dietician to look at what they’re eating [and] help them to obtain food that they need.  And then really seeing if it makes a difference in managing their diabetes – and not just through medication.  Because we’d like to see as many of our patients off medication as we can.”

Larkins-Pettigrew explains that nutritionists and dieticians will evaluate the patients under the new pharmacy.

“And they then proceed to the pharmacy where we have both perishable and non-perishable products for them that they’ll use within the next week – or two – depending on what they need and the fact that they can afford it.   And then they’ll come back for a follow-up treatment so that we’ll know just how well they’re doing with this new change in diet.”

The food pharmacy prescribes a healthy diet rather than medications.

Nearly 66 percent of Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood live below or near the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Tags: 
Otis Moss Jr. Health Center
University Hospitals
Fairfax
food pharmacy
food deserts

Related Content

Cleveland City leaders want to talk with Giant Eagle about store closures

By Kevin Niedermier Jan 20, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

About a dozen clergy and Cleveland City Ccouncil members held a protest yesterday at a Giant Eagle grocery store that’s closing on the city’s eastside. It’s one of two stores in the city the company is shutting down. Opponents says the move leaves many residents without easy access to fresh food and other services. 

A New Initiative Works to Bring Fresh Food to Ohio's Food Deserts

By Vivian Goodman Aug 26, 2016
country store
VIVIAN GOODMAN / WKSU

Food deserts are not just an urban problem. On many Ohio country roads, you can drive for miles without finding a grocery store. But a new public-private partnership is working on the problem as WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports in today’s Quick Bite.

“One of my most favorite things to do on a summer day like this is to be able to drive the country roads of Ashtabula County,” says state Sen. Capri Cafaro. “It is peaceful. There’s a lot of natural beauty.”  

But not a lot of food available for purchase. Cafaro knows the problem well.

Ohio Congressman Co-sponsors Bill to Reduce U.S. Food Deserts

By Nov 7, 2017
map of Cuyahoga County food deserts
CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH

Ohio congressman Tim Ryan is joining a bipartisan effort to address the problem of food deserts.

The Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act would set up a system of tax credits and grants for businesses providing healthy food options to low-income urban and rural areas.

Ryan says food deserts have a big impact on health, and that has a big impact on the economy.

Thousands in Cuyahoga County Don't Have Easy Access to Healthy Food

By Oct 6, 2017
map of Cuyahoga County food deserts
CUYAHOGA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH

A new study released by Cuyahoga County officials finds that as many as 450-thousand people do not live in areas where they can easily buy healthy food.

Coined “food deserts,” people in these areas do not live close to supermarkets, making them rely on places like gas stations and convenience stores to get their food.

Cleveland Councilman Terrell Pruitt says food deserts are not only bad for health, but they hurt the community, too.