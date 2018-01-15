Uncertainty Looms for Ohio's Health-Care Program for Seriously Sick Kids

By

Despite bipartisan support, Congress has not renewed CHIP and states like Ohio are calculating when they'll have to find money elsewhere.
A program that helps working families in Ohio afford health care for their children with serious medical conditions is in limbo. 

Office of Health Transformation Director Greg Moody says Congress has not re-authorized money for CHIP, the Children's Health Insurance Program that provides health care for 220,000 Ohio kids. He says without that federal money, the program would strain the state’s budget.

“A significant portion of the federal share of the program, that’s about $15 million every month in Ohio, will run out in April and will force the state to take money from other programs to fill that gap.”

Families in CHIP can earn up to 206 percent of the federal poverty level – that’s just over $40,000 a year for the average family of three.

