University of Akron Announces Four-Day Week for Students

By 6 hours ago

University of Akron
Credit UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron has announced a new initiative called “Five-Star Fridays.”

The program moves most classes to Monday-through-Thursday. Fridays will be open for students to seek opportunities for career development. Students can use Fridays to participate in internships, attend career fairs or get academic support.

University President Matt Wilson says the move will save students from making tough decisions. 


“Often times students are faced with a difficult decision of, ‘Do I skip class to go to an interview?’ or ‘Do I skip class to go to a career fair?’  You know, this, because of the way we’re constructing the program, is going to eliminate the need to make those difficult choices.”

Ultimately, Wilson believes this will benefit the initiative will benefit the university financially since it will draw more students to the school. 

Tags: 
University of Akron
Matt Wilson
University enrollment
Friday classes

Related Content

University of Akron Researcher Delivers Polymer Pain Relief to Fight the Opioid Crisis

By Jan 22, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

One way the state of Ohio is trying to combat the opioid crisis is by funding new technologies to prevent addiction.

Last month the University of Akron shared in $10 million in state grants as part of that initiative.

On this Week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair looks at how a personal experience with opioids inspired a local researcher’s quest for new methods of pain relief.

The University of Akron Introduces New Student Recruitment Initiatives

By Oct 6, 2017
U of A scene
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron has announced several new initiatives to encourage student recruitment and retention.

 The university will be lowering the tuition cost for out of state students and will expand access to a program which guarantees scholarship renewal.   University President Matt Wilson hopes these changes will make their school more desirable to all students.  

University of Akron Introduces Competive Gaming "eSports" as Varsity Sport

By Dec 18, 2017
photo of Akron eSports uniform
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON ESPORTS

The University of Akron is joining a handful of schools around the nation in adding a new varsity sport that will allow students to compete in online video games.

eSports or “electronic sports” have been gaining in popularity at Ohio universities with Miami, Tiffin and Lourdes universities all starting programs since last year. Akron’s team will have as many as 35 students, with a club program supporting hundreds more.

What DACA's Demise Could Mean for Ohio Students and Their Universities

By Sep 9, 2017
University of Akron campus

Colleges and universities throughout northeast Ohio are responding to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to find a more permanent replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or DACA. WKSU’s Philip de Oliveira spoke with University of Akron President Matt Wilson about what that could mean for schools and their undocumented students.