University of Akron to Auction Off Quaker Square Train Memoribilia

The University of Akron is inviting collectors to own a piece of history from Quaker Square.

Model trains, full-sized railroad crossings, an original luggage cart and a hand-made circus display are among the items that will be sold at auction later this month.

Some are more than 100 years old, and all were acquired when the university bought Quaker Square in 2007.

Mike Szczukowski is the university’s director of material handlings.

The university's sale

“Different artifacts that we had throughout Quaker, we put a small museum together. It’s been closed down for a couple years now so we decided rather than keep it in the dark just to get it out into the hands of people who would really enjoy it and display it.”

The items will be auctioned May 20th at Quaker Station.