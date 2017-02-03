University of Akron Forum Focuses on Immigration Challenges

An open forum on immigration drew an audience of about 200 Friday at the University of Akron.

Information and Q&A session draws crowd

University President Matt Wilson says he put the forum together to give people with questions about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy a way to get accurate answers.

The university’s law school includes the Immigration & Human Rights Law Clinic, and its head, Dr. Elizabeth Knowles was on hand. Ben Clark, a UA grad student in engineering, called that ‘a good thing.’ “The fact that there was an expert on the immigration stuff is a main reason I came here: to hear what the expert says. I have some Iranian lab mates, there are a lot of Iranian students here. So I was actually looking to see how it affects them.”

Wilson says more forums will be held in the future as immigration policy changes continue to unfold.