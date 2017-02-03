University of Akron Forum Focuses on Immigration Challenges

An open forum on immigration drew an audience of about 200 Friday at the University of Akron.
University President Matt Wilson says he put the forum together to give people with questions about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy a way to get accurate answers.
The university’s law school includes the Immigration & Human Rights Law Clinic, and its head, Dr. Elizabeth Knowles was on hand. Ben Clark, a UA grad student in engineering, called that ‘a good thing.’ “The fact that there was an expert on the immigration stuff is a main reason I came here: to hear what the expert says. I have some Iranian lab mates, there are a lot of Iranian students here. So I was actually looking to see how it affects them.”
Wilson says more forums will be held in the future as immigration policy changes continue to unfold.