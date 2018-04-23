University of Akron Interim President John Green Says He'll Focus on Finances, Programs

By 46 minutes ago
  • John Green
    John Green will be the fourth person to the leadt the University of Akron in four years when he takes over on May 1.
    M.L. Schultze / WKSU

The University of Akron's incoming interim president, John Green, is the fourth person to lead the school in four years. And he’s reflecting on what he intends to do when he takes office next week.

Green has been with the university for more than 30 years, and is currently dean of the College of Liberal Arts. He’ll be working on a transition plan with current President Matt Wilson, who is stepping down to teach at Akron’s law school.

In 2016, Wilson succeeded Scott Scarborough, who had a tumultuous two-year reign that included friction with faculty over programs slated for cuts. Last year, the university began reviewing all of its programs, which Green says will be a major focus during his time leading the university.

“We want to engage the faculty, the staff, our alumni and members of the community to use this Academic Program Review to chart a way forward for the university. This sort of thing needs to be done from time to time. And I think it’s a great opportunity to do it now.”

Green says the school’s finances will be one of the main things he’s focusing on during the year-or-so he’ll be at the helm. He says the school’s $20 million budget deficit is already being helped by re-financing and delaying debt payments.

“We certainly are going to have to deal with some financial problems. We can’t, however, cut our way out of those problems. We have to find a way to grow our way out of the problems. So, part of my job is to try to lay the groundwork for those changes so that, as we move forward, we’ll arrive at a position of being financially stable.”

Green adds that a recent round of faculty buyouts not only provides some financial relief, but it gives Akron the opportunity to hire younger faculty, which he says will attract more students.

In addition to finances and the program review, Green says he'll be helping to implement some of the programs started by Wilson, such as a four-day week and an e-sports program, which the Green says will be attractive to the university's large number of engineering and science students.

Green says he will not be a candidate for the job on a permanent basis.

Tags: 
University of Akron
Matt Wilson
Scott Scarborough
John Green

Related Content

Decision on Fire-Damaged St. Paul's Church Could Be Made By University of Akron Within Weeks

By Apr 21, 2018
photo of St. Paul's Episcopal Church
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

Damage from the fire that engulfed the former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Akron is still being evaluated. Officials say a decision on the historic building’s future won’t be made until that process is complete.

University of Akron Trustees Want Matt Wilson to Remain President

By Feb 20, 2018
University of Akron President Matthew Wilson
University of Akron

The University Akron’s trustees held an emergency meeting Monday. They issued a statement involving President Matthew Wilson -- who is scheduled to interview later this week for the president’s job at the University of Central Florida.

Spokesman Wayne Hill said the trustees remain committed to maintaining the progress made during Wilson’s tenure in Akron.

University of Akron President Matt Wilson Stepping Down to Return to Teaching

By Mar 22, 2018
photo of Matthew Wilson, University of Akron
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The University of Akron’s president will step down from the position after two years leading the university.