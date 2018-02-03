The University of Akron Looks to Recruit Ohio athletes

Credit UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron is looking to recruit more Ohio athletes for their sports programs as a means of also bringing in more state funding to the school.

Funding is awarded for every course a student completes, as well as when they graduate— and President Matt Wilson says Akron’s athletes graduate at a higher rate than the student body.


“One of the things that really stood out was, from the state, because we are a public institution, for every athlete from the state of Ohio who comes to the University of Akron, y’know, we receive state support, just like we would with any other student from the state of Ohio.”

Wilson says adding in-state athletes to the roster, as well as shifting to private funding for scholarships, might also help to revive sports such as baseball.

The University of Akron
Matt Wilson
school funding

Related Content

University of Akron Introduces Competive Gaming "eSports" as Varsity Sport

By Dec 18, 2017
photo of Akron eSports uniform
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON ESPORTS

The University of Akron is joining a handful of schools around the nation in adding a new varsity sport that will allow students to compete in online video games.

eSports or “electronic sports” have been gaining in popularity at Ohio universities with Miami, Tiffin and Lourdes universities all starting programs since last year. Akron’s team will have as many as 35 students, with a club program supporting hundreds more.

University of Akron Says Freshman Enrollment Is Up, Deficit Is Down

By Aug 17, 2017
photo of Matthew Wilson, University of Akron
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

With a new school year about to start, the University of Akron is looking at higher freshman enrollment and a more robust financial picture compared to one year ago.

Last year, the university saw a big drop in enrollment and faced a $30 million deficit. But this year’s incoming class is projected to be bigger by about 10 percent. And President Matthew Wilson says the deficit was addressed by careful spending and hiring, and without large-scale layoffs.

The University of Akron Introduces New Student Recruitment Initiatives

By Oct 6, 2017
U of A scene
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron has announced several new initiatives to encourage student recruitment and retention.

 The university will be lowering the tuition cost for out of state students and will expand access to a program which guarantees scholarship renewal.   University President Matt Wilson hopes these changes will make their school more desirable to all students.  