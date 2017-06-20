University of Akron to Offer Ohio's First Public School Degree in Cybersecurity

By 5 seconds ago

The University of Akron's new degree will feature classes in mathematics, decoding, and detecting illegal hacking.
Credit SHUTTERSTOCK

This fall, the University of Akron will be the first public university in Ohio to offer a degree in cybersecurity.

The curriculum will include decoding, computer systems, mathematics and detecting illegal hacking.

'The need ... is extremely dire. There are estimates that there are a million unfilled positions right now.'

Scott Randby will teach the mathematics component of the degree. He says that the importance of the field led the university to pursue the new curriculum.


“Anybody who has anything with a computer network needs experts in cybersecurity. The need for this, for the people who can do this kind of work,  is extremely dire. There are  estimates that there are a million unfilled positions right now in the cybersecurity field.”

The degree will be offered through the university’s College of Applied Science and Technology.

Tags: 
The University of Akron
Scott Randby
cyber security

Related Content

Small Businesses Learn About Internet Crimes at Cyber Ohio Summit

By Apr 2, 2017
photo of a hacker
Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock

Many large businesses have departments that deal with cybersecurity and data breaches on the internet, but smaller businesses often don’t have those resources. Those small operations are taking advantage of a program offered by the state. 