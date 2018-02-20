University of Akron Trustees Want Matt Wilson to Remain President

By 4 hours ago

The University Akron’s trustees held an emergency meeting Monday. They issued a statement involving President Matthew Wilson -- who is scheduled to interview later this week for the president’s job at the University of Central Florida.

Matthew Wilson, President of the University of Akron
Credit University of Akron

Spokesman Wayne Hill said the trustees remain committed to maintaining the progress made during Wilson’s tenure in Akron.

“The Board also said it supports President Matt Wilson and wants him to remain president of the University of Akron for the foreseeable future while we move forward with the strategic initiatives that have been established.”

Comparing the jobs, the University of Central Florida’s president made $1.27 million last year, while Matt Wilson’s compensation at Akron was less than $500,000.  Central Florida is the largest  public university in the country by enrollment--with more than 66,000 students.

University of Central Florida campus from the air
Credit University of Central Florida

Matt Wilson is one of eight semi-finalists who will interview of the 22nd and 23rd.  UCF is expected to cut the list to three names after that, and make a final choice its next president March 9th.

Tags: 
University of Akron
Matt Wilson
Board of Trustees
University of Akron budget

Related Content

University of Akron Announces Four-Day Week for Students

By Jan 24, 2018
U of A scene
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron has announced a new initiative called “Five-Star Fridays.”

The program moves most classes to Monday-through-Thursday. Fridays will be open for students to seek opportunities for career development. Students can use Fridays to participate in internships, attend career fairs or get academic support.

University President Matt Wilson says the move will save students from making tough decisions. 

The University of Akron Introduces New Student Recruitment Initiatives

By Oct 6, 2017
U of A scene
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron has announced several new initiatives to encourage student recruitment and retention.

 The university will be lowering the tuition cost for out of state students and will expand access to a program which guarantees scholarship renewal.   University President Matt Wilson hopes these changes will make their school more desirable to all students.  