University Hospital Denies Liability In Loss Of Eggs And Embryos

University Hospital is denying liability in the loss of 4,000 eggs and embryos after a cold storage tank malfunctioned this spring.

A remote alarm set to notify staff away for the weekend of a malfunction was shutoff.

Attorney Tom Merriman who represents some of the 950 affected families, says after an initial apology, the hospital has recently shifted responsibility.

Merriman on response from University Hospital

“The hospital has really put on a full-court press in crisis communication in trying to show compassion, but meanwhile their lawyers are taking a completely different tactic and that is to fight this tooth and nail.”

Merriman and his team are in the process of obtaining records from University Hospital.

He said the cryogenic tank holding the eggs and embryos suffered a severe temperature spike, causing them to thaw.

U-H did not respond for a request to comment.