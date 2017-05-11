U.S. Agriculture Secretary Perdue Creates An Office to Boost Trade

By Ann Thompson 17 minutes ago

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is announcing a new position in his department.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was appointed by President Donald Trump and was confirmed a few weeks ago. He served as Governor of Georgia for two terms.
Credit WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

At an event in Cincinnati today, Perdue said he’s creating an undersecretary for trade to focus on marketing American agriculture products around the world.

“The goal is after you have enough food to produce and feed your family, you want to share, you want sell it, you want to move it and trade it across the world," Perdue said.

A new report detailing the changes was submitted to Congress today. U.S. Sen, Sherrod Brown says he welcomes the extra emphasis on trade but criticizes the elimination of the undersecretary of rural development, which he says Ohio counts on.

Tags: 
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue
Sen. Sherrod Brown
trade
agriculture
Undersecretary of Rural Development

Related Content

Dry Summer Puts Stress on Northeast Ohio Lawns and Crops

By Kevin Niedermier Jul 29, 2016
NOAA drought map of Ohio
NOAA

More than a third of Ohio is now in a “moderate drought,” including all Northeast Ohio counties according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The hot, dry weather that started in June around Northeast Ohio has taken a toll on crops and landscaping. Jacqueline Kowalski is with the Ohio State University extension office in Summit County.

Ohio Farm Bureau Names New Executive Vice President

By May 11, 2016
Photo of Ohio Farm Bureau Vice President Adam Sharp
THE OHIO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION

A new leader is taking the reins at the largest lobbying group representing Ohio’s largest industry.

Adam Sharp is the new executive vice president at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Sharp, who’s been serving the farm bureau since 2004, says he’s excited about the current relationship between Ohio and its farmers with the growth of farmers markets, farm-to-table restaurants and the attention to buying local.

Ohio Lawmakers Approve New Bill to Promote Agritourism

By May 9, 2016
Aerial photo of Northern Ohio farmland
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The Ohio Legislature has passed a bill that’s designed to help the state’s agritourism industry.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s Brandon Kern says Ohio is full of agritourism opportunities.

“Your fall fest, your corn mazes, your you-pick operations, anything that’s bringing in the public on to the farm to experience agriculture in a direct way,” Kern said.

Kern says more than $2 million was spent on agritourism in 2012.