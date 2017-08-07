U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Releases Asian Carp Great Lakes Options

By 5 seconds ago
  • Asin Carp leaping
    Asian Carp
    Ted Lawrence GLCF / National Park Service

The Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a combination of old-style concrete and new style high-tech to keep Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes. 

Asian carp, a non-native species, are already in the Mississippi. They’ve spread to the Des Plaines River in Illinois, where a dam south of Chicago is all that’s between them and Lake Michigan. The Army Corps of Engineers was assigned to keep them from getting by.  Allen Marshall a spokesman for the Corps’ Rock Island District says a just-completed study includes improving physical impediments, and more: “A technology alternative, with electronic barrier and complex noise…that is the tentative selected plan.”

Marshall says a new “engineered channel” in the Damn’s lock system will divert fish, but also looks ahead. “My understanding is that it is going to provide a platform to install future technologies.”

Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman have been calling for action on the carp.  Both applauded the report.  

Tags: 
Asian Carp
Invasive species
Great Lakes Protection

Related Content

New Study Suggests More Needs to be Done to Keep Asian Carp Out of the Great Lakes

By Elizabeth Miller 11 hours ago
photo of Asian Carp
GINO SANTO MARIA / SHUTTERSTOCK

Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release a study detailing the best ways to prevent Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes.

A document outlining the study says the current defense – an underwater electric barrier – should be beefed up. The recommended plan would add complex noises – like the underwater recordings of a boat motor.

Great Lakes Advocates Develop a Wish List for Next President

By Elizabeth Volk Nov 1, 2016
Photo of Northland College water summit participants
NORTHLAND COLLEGE

Advocates for the Great Lakes are watching the presidential election, and they hope the next president supports them in managing invasive species, addressing climate change and cleaning up polluted areas.  

Peter Annin is co-director of the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation at Northland College in Wisconsin. He recently brought together a group of experts representing everything from commercial to environmental interests.

A New App Helps Curtail the Flow of Invasive Species into the Great Lakes

By Angelica Morrison Oct 28, 2016
photo of invasive hydrilla
N.Y. DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

Nearly 200 invasive plants and animals have found new homes in the Great Lakes region. Now an environmental group is fighting back with the power of e-commerce. Angelica Morrison of Great Lakes Today reports the Great Lakes Commission has created an app to help state and federal regulators.

The Great Lakes Commission created a web tool designed to prevent sales of aquatic invasive species over the Internet. Now, the commission is working to get it into the hands of state and federal regulators.