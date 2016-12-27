U.S. Census Figures Show a Wide Gap in Ohio Median Incomes

    New Albany, Indian Hill, and Pepper Pike have the highest median incomes in Ohio.
The latest Census figures show a wide gap in median family incomes in Ohio.

Overall, the numbers show median family incomes were highest in southern Ohio, in suburbs of Cincinnati and Columbus. New Albany made the top of the list, with a median family income of $221,148.

East Cleveland was at the bottom of the list, where the average family brought in $30,411. Even though Ohio’s median family income has risen 5 percent in the last three years, a third of Clevelanders still live in poverty.

Earlier this year, researchers at Ohio State University linked the rise in income inequality to political and social factors, including an increase in the number of college-educated adults in upper-income brackets.

Ohio has trailed the national median income by about 2 percent since 2005.

US Census Bureau
median family income
poverty
income inequality

