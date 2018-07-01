U.S. EPA to Launch Engineering Study Detailing Removal of Sediment Behind Gorge Dam

By 36 seconds ago
  • The Gorge dam holds 832,000 cubic feet of contaminated sediment behind it that must be removed before it comes down. An engineering study being launched later this year will detail that important step.
    The Gorge dam holds 832,000 cubic feet of contaminated sediment behind it that must be removed before it comes down. An engineering study being launched later this year will detail that important step.
    JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

The U.S. EPA is moving ahead with the next phase of removing the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River. Federal, state, and local agencies are paving the way for the most complicated part of the process.

The massive dam – part of a former hydroelectric generator – holds 832,000 cubic feet of contaminated sediment behind it.

And all that muck need to be moved before the concrete dam comes down.

The U.S. EPA, along with the Ohio EPA and local stakeholders signed an agreement this week to launch a $1.7 million engineering study detailing the sediment removal.

Elaine Marsh is Summit Metro Park’s watershed specialist and facilitator of the stakeholders committee.

She says the engineering study is a crucial step in the dam removal process.

This lake fills the narrow gorge that once attracted tourists from around the region before the hydroelectric dam was built in 1911. Underneath the lake lies 832,000 cubic feet of contaminated sediment that EPA officials say needs to be removed before the dam comes down.
Credit JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

“I mean you don’t just get up one morning and say, ‘ok, let’s move the sediment on downstream,’ there are a lot of scientific and historic studies and permits that need to be obtained,” says Marsh.

She says the 18-month study should get underway later this year.

The entire price tag for the dam removal is around $70 million – $57.5 million of it going toward taking out the sediment.

The Ohio EPA says the removal is necessary to bring the Cuyahoga River into compliance with the Clean Water Act.

Tags: 
Gorge dam
Summit Metro Parks
Elaine Marsh
U.S. EPA
Ohio EPA

Related Content

Summit Metro Parks Launches Its Next Step in the Gorge Dam Removal Process

By Mar 29, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Summit Metro Parks is moving forward with the next step in the process to remove the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River.

The 60-foot-tall Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls once powered trolley cars in Akron.

The park’s head of natural resources management, Mike Johnson, says the $70,000 hydrology study will model the effect of a free-flowing river.

The Drive to Remove the Gorge Dam Faces Challenges

By Mark Urycki Jun 28, 2017
Gorge Dam
YOUTUBE

President Trump is proposing to eliminate funding for the Great Lake Restoration Initiative and slash the U.S. EPA by 31 percent.  But a group of Ohio stakeholders called “Free the Falls” is still optimistic it can find federal money for a $70 million dollar project to eliminate the largest dam on the Cuyahoga River. 

Dredging 800 thousand tons of sediment and then tearing down a 400-foot long solid concrete dam may be the easy part.  Funding it is hard.

State and local Agencies Anxiously Await Federal Funding for Demolition of the Gorge Dam

By Sep 23, 2016

The century old Gorge dam on the Cuyahoga River could be coming down in the next few years if federal regulators agree to fund the project.

Local officials are putting together what they believe is a strong case to tear down the dam.

The Gorge dam in Cuyahoga Falls is the largest dam on the Cuyahoga River and it’s one of the main factors impeding the river’s recovery according to the U.S. EPA.