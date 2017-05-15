U.S. Marine Corps Bands and Groups to Perform at Ohio Statehouse

  • photo of 8th and I Marine Corps band
    Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. 8th and I (whose Drum and Bugle Corps is pictured) is the oldest military post in the country.
A special military band will be playing at the Statehouse tomorrow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment from Washington D.C. will perform around noon.

The Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. 8th and I is the oldest military post in the country. And House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it’s a big deal that the band members are playing at the Ohio Statehouse.

“This is the Marine Corp’s equivalent of the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels,” he said.

The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, the Marine Corps Color Band and the Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps will perform at noon on the west lawn. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

