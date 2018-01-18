U.S. Rep. Ryan Says the Adi Deportaton Case Demonstates What's Wrong With the Deportation Push

The case of a Youngstown businessman took another dramatic turn tonight as he sat in a jail, on a hunger strike and awaiting deportation.

Ryan says he's happy for Adi, but what about others?

The House Judiciary subcommittee on immigration passed a special bill to force the Department of Homeland Security to re-review the case of Amer Adi. Adi has been fighting deportation for decades over claims his first marriage was a sham. The plan to deport him drew protests from the Youngstown community and Congressman Tim Ryan, who pushed the special bill. Ryan celebrated last night’s action, but called for systemic change.

“Amer and his family helped me make the case because he’s such a good guy and has lived such a noble life. So it made it easier for me to make the case. But this speaks to the fact of why you need a comprehensive system that takes into account all people who are in a similar situation such as Amer and his family.” :21

Adi had been planning to self-deport to Jordan on Jan. 7, but immigration officials announced they’d reconsider his case. When he showed up for a check-in this week, they jailed him. Ryan says he’s hoping for Adi’s release soon.