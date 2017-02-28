U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Takes Himself Out of the Running for Ohio Governor in 2018

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
    Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim (left) announced he will not run for governor in a public statement.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Democrats often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be running. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan says he believes the best way to serve his community is to stay where he is and continue working on issues that affect middle-class Ohioans.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni has set up a Facebook page saying he's running. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former US Rep. Betty Sutton have also been mulling it over. And former Ohio Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray is thought to be a possibility as well.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are raising money for the governor's race in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

Tags: 
Ohio Governor's Race
Joe Schiavoni
Tim Ryan
Betty Sutton
Richard Cordray

Related Content

Ohio Rep. Ryan says Trump's Immigration Order Fails at Humanitarian and Practical Levels

By Feb 1, 2017

Editor's note: This post includes a disturbing image.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s had a lot of calls this week from constituents troubled by President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning all refugees and banning most travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that Ryan says the order fails on both humanitarian and practical levels.

Renacci Considers Run for Governor

By Feb 23, 2017
16th District Congressman Jim Renacci
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is continuing to grow. Three statewide officials have already started raising money for their campaigns. A lesser-known candidate who might appeal to the far-right is also considering a run.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Schiavoni Says He's Ready to Run for Governor

By Dec 1, 2016
Joe Schiavoni
Karen Kasler / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Even before November's election, speculation began about who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices -- all now held by Republicans and all of which will be term-limited. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with a Democrat who says he’s ready to run for governor.