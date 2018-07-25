U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown Unsure About President Trump's $12 Billion Farmer Bailout

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is holding off his support of President Donald Trump’s plan to give struggling farmers $12 billion in aid.

Brown said the country needs to address what he calls “serial cheaters,” or countries with questionable trade practices like China. He said that is why he is waiting for the details of the proposed aid plan for farmers affected by tariffs.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown on the farmer bailout

“I don’t know enough how well-baked, how well-thought through this plan is. I’m concerned about how all of this has worked because we’ve not focused on the serial cheaters the way we should,” Brown said.

Rob Portman, Ohio’s other U.S. Senator, said the farmer assistance might be a good short-term solution, but he is also pushing for re-establishing trade markets.