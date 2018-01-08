U.S. Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over the Rights of Ohio's Inactive Voters

By 1 hour ago

Credit WIKIMEDIA

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on whether Ohio can disqualify voters from casting ballots if they haven’t voted over a period of years. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze previews arguments in a case that’s expected to set precedent nationwide.

Larry Harmon is a plaintiff in the suit. The Navy vet has lived in his Portage County home for 18 years. He voted in the 2008 presidential election. But he opted out of the next few federal election cycles for a combination of reasons: deaths in the family and a dearth of candidates he wanted to vote for. It wasn’t until 2015, when he went to vote on an initiative to legalize marijuana that he discovered he could no longer vote.

“When I was at the school trying to find my name, I was embarrassed. And I’m trying to figure out what did I do wrong. And then I found out they had just dropped me off, and then I kind of got angry.”

The state says it is simply trying to keep its voter rolls accurate. It says it sends voters a card when they’re inactive for two years, but the actual removal takes six years. Harmon says he never got the card. 

CLICK HERE for an extended interview with Larry Harmon.

Tags: 
voting rights
Larry Harmon
U.S. Supreme Court
Inactive voters
Voters

Related Content

When Does Not Voting Cost You Your Right to Vote?

By Nov 20, 2017
photo of the U.S. Supreme Court
WIKIMEDIA

More than a quarter of Ohio’s registered voters didn’t cast ballots last year. And for some of them, that could have been one inactive election too many. Ohio has been removing voters who haven’t cast ballots over a period of six years – unless they contact their board of elections during that time. It’s a process that’s at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case expected to be argued early next year. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with Larry Harmon, an infrequent voter who’s a lead plaintiff in the case.

U.S. Supreme Court Prepares to Hear Ohio Voter Roll Purge Case

By Matt Richmond Dec 25, 2017
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Jan. 10th in a case challenging Ohio’s method for maintaining its voter rolls. The case is about what information can be used to start the process of cancelling a voter’s registration.

Ohio uses failure to vote as a reason to start the removal process. That, according to the ACLU of Ohio, is against the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, better known as the motor voter law.