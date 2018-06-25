U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Ohio in AmEx Case

A split U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Ohio in a case involving rules that American Express requires merchants who accept its credit cards to follow.

Supreme Court rules on Ohio case

Ohio and 10 other states sued American Express over so-called “anti-steering” rules in contracts it struck with merchants. The states said American Express violated federal law by not allowing those merchants from encouraging customers to use other cards – most of those other cards cost the merchants less in fees. But in a 5-4 ruling, the Court said those contracts have actually forced other credit cards to become more competitive. The Ohio Attorney General’s office says it’s disappointed, and that it will continue its antitrust work to promote robust marketplace competition.

