The U.S. Supreme Court Will Determine If Purges of Infrequent Ohio Voters is Constitutional

By May 30, 2017

Former rulings from the 6th District Court of Appeals stopped Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted from purging voter rolls last year.
Credit U.S. Supreme Court

The fight over how Ohio has maintained its voter rolls has made it to the nation’s highest court.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case involving the removal from Ohio's voter rolls people who haven’t cast a ballot for six years. Secretary of State Jon Husted is happy about that. 

“We think it’s great news because it’s going to give us a chance to validate that Ohio is following the rules for how you are supposed to maintain voter rolls.”

Back in the fall, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the state’s process for clearing ineligible voters, saying it punished inactive voters.  It’s a criticism Husted isn’t willing to accept.

“For 20 years, Ohio has used the process spelled out in the national Voting Rights Act that says that we follow this process. If you don’t vote for two years, we send out a postcard in an attempt to connect to you to see if you still want to be registered to vote and to vote at the address you are registered at.

"If you do not respond and you do not vote for another four years, for a total of six years, then we remove you from the voter rolls. That’s what the Ohio law says. That’s what the federal law says.”

But Freda Levenson, the legal director for the Ohio ACLU, says that’s not what federal law allows. She says it’s a form of voter suppression. And she says that’s why the appeals court ruled against the state last fall.

“The 6th Circuit’s enjoining of Ohio’s improper practices allowed more than 7,500 Ohioans to cast a ballot in the last federal election. What’s at stake here is that decision.”

'There's nothing about the right to vote that says, 'Use it or lose it.'

The state was required to allow those removed voters to cast ballots in the 2016 election. And Levenson says she thinks the Supreme Court will uphold the lower court’s decision. 

“There’s nothing about the right to vote that says ‘use it or lose it.’ And, in fact, the NVRA, also called "motor voter," specifically says that failure to vote cannot be a reason to deny a person the right to vote. We’re talking here about people who are still eligible. They live in Ohio. They haven’t registered elsewhere. They are still alive.”

Husted says this policy has removed more than 560,000 dead voters from the rolls since he took office as Secretary of State back in 2010. And he says the policy has removed more than 1.6 million voters who had duplicate registrations on file.

Husted says it’s important for him to be able to continue the policies that he was using because proper maintenance of voter rolls means fewer Ohioans will have trouble casting a ballot. Husted says it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat. But critics say he's unfairly putting up barriers to qualified voters.

Tags: 
ACLU of Ohio
Secretary of State Jon Husted
voter registration
Voter purging

Related Content

Federal Court Says Husted Can't Remove Ohio Voters Because of Inactivity

By Sep 23, 2016
photo of Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled the process Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is using to remove voters from the rolls is illegal. 

Husted’s office has removed nearly 1.4 million voter registrations from the voter rolls. Some were dead, were thought to have moved or were inactive voters.

Ohio Secretary Of State Defends Approach To Online Voter Registration

By Jan 13, 2016

The state’s elections chief says he needs lawmakers to approve an online voter registration process, but a Democrat who might run for his position says she disagrees.

 

Ohio House Committee Will Consider Online Voter Registration

By Jan 25, 2016
photo of Chris Long
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An Ohio House committee will be considering a bill tomorrow that would allow online voter registration. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

The Ohio Christian Alliance’s Chris Long is urging House members to reject the Senate-passed bill that would allow residents to register to vote online.

“We think it should be slow walked and that the platform on the internet should be tested, vetted before it’s implemented.”

Long says there should be more safeguards in place, so the change should wait after the November election. 

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted Unveils a Plan to Alert Ohioans on Their Voter Status

By Jun 15, 2016
ANDY CHOW / OPR

The state’s top elections official plans to alert nearly 2 million people that they aren’t registered to vote or that they need to update their voter information. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted is teaming up with the Electronic Registration Information Center, which Husted says has sophisticated software and cross-state information to identify who in Ohio is eligible to vote but is not registered --nand who is registered but needs to update their information.

Husted says his office will then notify those people and, as he puts it, eliminate excuses.