Veterinary Medicine Is a Big Boost to Ohio's Economy, New Report Finds

By 8 hours ago

The study finds that veterinary medicine brings nearly $13 billion to Ohio's economy when indirect costs are included.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A new report finds the veterinary industry directly contributes $2.4 billion to Ohio’s economy and contributes as much as $13 billion when indirect costs are added.

The findings by the Ohio Veterinary Medicine Association also show vet service jobs increased 15.5 percent from 2007-2015. The association’s executive director, Jack Advent, says the numbers prove that vets help more than cats and dogs in the state.

“We hope the public, when they view that, will go, ‘I certainly appreciate what my veterinarian does for my dog,’ then realize everything it was doing in the broader sense for the state of Ohio in terms of supporting jobs and economic growth.”

The association collaborated with Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine for the study.

