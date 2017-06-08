Video of the Shooting of Samuel DuBose Opens the Retrial of University of Cincinnati Police Officer

By Tana Weingartner 21 minutes ago

The body camera footage also played an important part in the first trial for former UC Police Officer Ray Tensing, which ended in a mistrial last year.
Credit CARA OWSLEY / POOL

Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of the shooting during the first day of proceedings.

Tensing looked away from the courtroom's large screen television as the shooting played out just feet from where he was seated at the defense table. That video is the largest piece of evidence and could be a major factor as it was in the first trial, but defense attorney Stew Mathews cautions jurors it is fast and blurry.

“This is not an NFL football game or NBA basketball game where you’ve got 10 cameras looking at Sam from different angles. You have to look at all kinds of different views of what occurred. This happened in 10.853 seconds, I think,” he said.

But Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told jurors while the video may be fast, an expert will walk them through it frame by frame.

"It is very quick, however, the expert will be able to have us walk through it.  You'll be able to use your common sense, listen to him, you'll be able to make your own decisions and you'll be able to reach a decision in this matter," she said.

The prosecution argues Tensing failed to follow his training throughout the off-campus traffic stop. Judge Leslie Ghiz expects two civilians and two Cincinnati police officers will testify on day two.

Tags: 
samuel dubose
police shooting
ray tensing
university of cincinnati
body cameras

Related Content

DuBose Family, University Of Cincinnati Reach $5.3M Settlement In Traffic Stop Death

By Jan 18, 2016

The family of a man shot and killed by a University of Cincinnati police officer who pulled him over for not having a front license plate has reached a $5.3 million settlement with the school.

 

The deal announced Monday gives the family of Samuel DuBose $4.85 million and promises free undergraduate tuition for his 12 children. The agreement also provides for a memorial commemorating DuBose and an apology from the university.

 

A Consultant Recommends Changes for the University of Cincinnati Police

By Jun 7, 2016
JOHN MINCHILLO / ASSOCIATED PRESS

An independent consultant has recommended reforms for the University of Cincinnati Police Department. The report from Exiger contains 14 findings with 25 suggestions. It comes 11 months after the shooting death of Samuel DuBose by university police officer Ray Tensing. Tensing was fired and is awaiting trial for murder.

University Public Safety and Reform Vice President Robin Engel says the recommended reforms need to continue.

Federal Monitor Says Cleveland's Police Body Camera Proposal is Too Vague

By Nick Castele Dec 21, 2016
photo of cleveland police chief Calvin Williams
WKSU

The monitor overseeing Cleveland’s police consent decree says his team cannot approve parts of the city’s proposed policy for body cameras, nor its plan for equipping officers. WCPN’s Nick Castele reports the monitor is asking for changes.

In a court filing with the judge overseeing the consent decree, the monitoring team laid out its many criticisms of Cleveland’s equipment plan.

State Representative Pushes to Limit Access to Certain Body Camera Footage

By Jul 12, 2016
Niraj Antani
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As more Ohio cities purchase body cameras for their police departments, questions are being raised about whether material recorded on them should be available to the public. 

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani says most footage recorded on police body cameras is subject to public records requests, but he thinks there should be some limitations.

“For the first time, we are going to have these videos entering private homes so I think this needs to be tackled before it gets out of control.”