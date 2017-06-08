Video of the Shooting of Samuel DuBose Opens the Retrial of University of Cincinnati Police Officer

Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of the shooting during the first day of proceedings.

Tensing looked away from the courtroom's large screen television as the shooting played out just feet from where he was seated at the defense table. That video is the largest piece of evidence and could be a major factor as it was in the first trial, but defense attorney Stew Mathews cautions jurors it is fast and blurry.

“This is not an NFL football game or NBA basketball game where you’ve got 10 cameras looking at Sam from different angles. You have to look at all kinds of different views of what occurred. This happened in 10.853 seconds, I think,” he said.

But Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told jurors while the video may be fast, an expert will walk them through it frame by frame.

"It is very quick, however, the expert will be able to have us walk through it. You'll be able to use your common sense, listen to him, you'll be able to make your own decisions and you'll be able to reach a decision in this matter," she said.

The prosecution argues Tensing failed to follow his training throughout the off-campus traffic stop. Judge Leslie Ghiz expects two civilians and two Cincinnati police officers will testify on day two.