View from Pluto: The Already Stratopsheric LeBron Has Ratcheted Up His Game

By 3 minutes ago

James dunked, but also hit 3-pointers and free throws in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

With the wrap-up of a sweep of the Toronto Raptors last night, Cleveland tied an NBA record with its 12th consecutive win in series-clinching games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The record was first set by the Lakers from 2000-2004. Cleveland won its third-straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals with a 109-102 win in Toronto. The key to the series was shooting from a  distance Cleveland outscored Raptors by by 102 points from 3-point range.

Here's our sports commentator Terry Pluto on what's going so well for the Cavs: 

Tags: 
Terry Pluto
LeBron James
Eastern Conference semifinals
Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers

Related Content

The View From Pluto: 'Defending the Land' Is A Long Road For The Cavs

By Apr 19, 2017
Cavs

The Cavs’ first two playoff games have shown just how difficult defending their NBA title is going to be. Cleveland is up 2-0 over the Indiana Pacers, but both games have come down to the final minutes. 

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says the Cavs’ regular season struggles are evident early in these playoffs, but  the Cavs have some time to settle in: 

The slogan for the Cavs’ postseason is “Defend the Land.” And Pluto says players need to start taking that literally. “They better start defending somebody.”

The View From Pluto: 3 Things The Cavs Must Do To Shake Off The January Blues

By Jan 25, 2017
LeBron James
Brandon Davis

The defending NBA champion Cavs are in a mid-season slump and star LeBron James is losing patience. James publicly criticized the front office Monday, following the team’s fifth loss in seven games. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto explains what’s going on with James and the Cavs and what they must do to get back on track: 

1. Rest your star
Pluto says that LeBron James is averaging 38 minutes on the court per game, more than any other player in the NBA.  "He is not superman,” Pluto says.