The View from Pluto: Cavs Uphold a Game One Playoff Tradition, Losing

By 12 minutes ago
  • photo of Cavs home court
    The Cavs curtailed their defense, allowing the Warriors to outscore them.
    ERIK DROST / FLICKR

The Cavs showed why they're underdogs in the NBA finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors 113-91 in the first game last night. Our WKSU sports commentator, Terry Pluto, says defeat was in the air from the very beginning of the game.

“You could sense the Cavs were in huge trouble,” Pluto says. “The Warriors just attacked them.”

The Cavs seemed to play like it was the regular season, when the team was marked by lackluster defense. Last night's scaled-back, almost nonexistent defense struck Pluto as “very odd.” For one thing, it requires that "you just try to out-score them. Well, you’re not going to be able to do that with Golden State.”

Pluto says in general, Golden State is a terrific team. So he expected more out of LeBron and the Cavs.

“LeBron James had a really rough night. [He] would miss a shot, then he’s arguing with the officials down on one end of the floor. And meanwhile, that ball’s going down to the other end,” Pluto says. “This is not how you beat them.”

Still, fans don’t necessarily have a reason to worry. At least not yet.

“[LeBron] always loses Game One in the finals,” Pluto says.

The one exception was in 2011, when James scored a first-game win for Miami. The Heat ended up losing the championship to the Mavericks.

Tags: 
Terry Pluto
NBA championship
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Related Content

The View From Pluto: Mike Brown and the Cavs Have a Long and Strange History

By May 31, 2017
MIKE BROWN
WIKIPEDIA

The NBA is a very big business and a very small world. On the eve of the Cavs third consecutive trip to the NBA finals, our sports commentator Terry Pluto talks about Mike Brown – the assistant coach for Golden State who is filling in for ailing head coach Steve Kerr – and whose basketball career has included not one – but two – stints in Cleveland.

Everyone expected a rematch between the Cavs and the Warriors. But not everything has gone as expected, Pluto says.

The View from Pluto: The Already Stratopsheric LeBron Has Ratcheted Up His Game

By May 8, 2017
LeBron James dunks

With the wrap-up of a sweep of the Toronto Raptors last night, Cleveland tied an NBA record with its 12th consecutive win in series-clinching games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The record was first set by the Lakers from 2000-2004. Cleveland won its third-straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals with a 109-102 win in Toronto. The key to the series was shooting from a  distance Cleveland outscored Raptors by by 102 points from 3-point range.

Here's our sports commentator Terry Pluto on what's going so well for the Cavs: 

Cavs Starting the Quest for Another NBA Championship

By Kevin Niedermier Sep 26, 2016
LeBron James
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially begun their quest for back-to-back NBA Championships. Today the team held its media day which marks the start of training camp.  LeBron James says last season’s championship does not guarantee a repeat this season.

The View from Pluto: Cavs' Irving and Love Deliver a Win in Game Four Against Boston

By May 24, 2017
photo of Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Cavs trailed by 10 points at halftime in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics. Then Terry Pluto says the 'Big Three" came through.

"In the third quarter, the whole game just turned around," Terry Pluto says.

Pluto says the credit goes to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Irving scored a remarkable 42 points in the game, a career playoff high. Love had 17 rebounds, also unprecedented for him in a playoff game.

The View from Pluto: Cavs Squander Their Lead And Lose Game Three 111-108

By May 22, 2017
photo of Cavs home court
ERIK DROST / FLICKR

Here’s how Terry Pluto sums up game three of the playoffs:

“The Cavs just suddenly decided, ‘Well, we can just go home.’ And they pretty much did, mentally.”

The Cavs blew a 21-point lead in Cleveland on Sunday, ultimately losing by a mere three points to the Boston Celtics. 

Pluto somehow knew this would happen.

“Even in basketball, pride and arrogance are deadly sins,” he says.

Cleveland Police Prepare For the NBA Finals -- Even When the Action's on the West Coast

By May 30, 2017
photo of Cleveland Cavaliers, Cavs, Golden State Warriors
WKSU

Officials in Cleveland are preparing for the NBA Finals, with a lot of activity scheduled even on days when the Cavs will be on the West Coast.

There could be as many as four away games during the Finals, beginning Thursday night. And Quicken Loans Arena is planning to hold watch parties for all of them. On top of that, ESPN is broadcasting several shows during the finals, live from the Hofbrauhaus restaurant near Playhouse Square.